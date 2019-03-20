Color me skeptical when recipes are sold based on the number of ingredients they contain.
For one, fewer components does not mean “easier to make.” Chocolate chip cookies have 11 ingredients, croissants just nine; one of those takes a few minutes of mixing and baking, the other an entire day of beating butter into submission.
More importantly, I often suspect the number is arbitrary. A five-ingredient frittata is fine, but would it be better with a sixth? Does the final dish suffer because of an artificial restriction?
However, the rare diamond in the rough makes it worth sorting through the chaff. And this Ultimate Flourless Chocolate Cake, with only three required ingredients, shines brightly.
In one of my favorite retail interactions, I once asked if the dense, fudgy cake in a display case was flourless. The response I got? “I don’t think that’s possible.”
Let me assure you: It very much is, and it’s very much desirable.
Flourless chocolate cake inhabits a zone between a cheesecake and a mousse, more substantial than the latter but quicker to dissolve on the tongue than the former. It’s a distillation of the pleasures of chocolate, enriched with butter and stabilized by an easy egg foam.
There are two small rubs, of course. This dessert calls for an 8-inch springform pan and a water bath.
I have a variety of pans, but an 8-inch springform is not one of them. Putting a springform in a water bath also calls for heavy-duty foil, which I don’t keep on hand, and the standard 12-inch width isn’t going to cut it. (At least not if you want to keep your cake leak-free, and thus not ruined, while also getting the water high enough on the pan to make a difference.)
So I turned to plans B and C: one attempt in a 9-inch springform, no water bath, and the other in an 8-inch cake pan that did get the water bath treatment.
There was a clear winner between the two approaches. A water bath helps keep the pan walls cool, which prevents the edges of the cake from cooking faster than the center. The 9-inch cake developed a raised ring around the outer edge — a telltale sign of overbaking common to cheesecakes.
The proof was in the pudding, of course; the texture near the edge was relatively chalky and grainy, both problems mitigating the further inward I sampled.
The 8-inch cake was uniformly creamy from edge to edge, the texture unmatched by even the very center of the 9-inch cake. (I pulled both from the oven when they reached 140 F, as instructed, so I’m guessing the extra depth of the smaller diameter keeps the dessert more moist overall.)
The only disadvantage to using a cake pan over a springform is that the cake is a wee bit harder to unmold, which can result in a rattier-looking edge. Grease the dickens out of the pan walls beforehand, then be sure to run a skewer around the edges before flipping it over to let gravity do its work. If the edge is rough, you can use an offset spatula to somewhat smooth it back out; I suspect dipping the spatula in hot water and drying it in between strokes would help things along.
There is an optional fourth ingredient, and that’s a flavoring agent of some kind. Strong coffee helps kick the chocolate flavor into overdrive without showing up as a distinct taste on its own, while raspberry liqueur brings to mind a chocolate truffle.
This cake really does mellow as it sits in the fridge, and it needs a full 12 hours. Sampled after just eight, the coffee and raspberry flavors were distinct and almost sharp, while a few hours later they had receded into their complementary roles.
Gussy the finished product up with powdered sugar, whipped cream, berries or what-have-you that goes with your flavor of choice. Then cut yourself a big slice of this lush, decadent dessert — you won’t want to put your fork down.
Ultimate Flourless Chocolate Cake
8 large eggs, cold
1 pound bittersweet chocolate or semisweet chocolate, coarsely chopped
1/2 pound unsalted butter (2 sticks), cut into 1/2-inch chunks
1/4 cup strong coffee or liqueur (optional)
confectioners’ sugar or cocoa powder for decoration
Adjust oven rack to lower middle position and heat oven to 325 F. Line bottom of 8-inch springform pan with parchment and grease pan sides. Cover pan underneath and along sides with sheet of heavy-duty foil and set in large roasting pan. Bring kettle of water to boil.
Beat eggs with hand-held mixer at high speed until volume doubles to approximately 1 quart, about 5 minutes. Alternately, beat in bowl of electric mixer fitted with wire whip attachment at medium speed (speed 6 on a KitchenAid) to achieve same result, about 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, melt chocolate and butter (adding coffee or liqueur, if using) in large heat-proof bowl set over pan of almost simmering water, until smooth and very warm (about 115 F on an instant-read thermometer), stirring once or twice. (For the microwave, melt chocolate and butter together at 50 percent power until smooth and warm, 4 to 6 minutes, stirring once or twice.) Fold one-third of egg foam into chocolate mixture using large rubber spatula until only a few streaks of egg are visible; fold in half of remaining foam, then last of remaining foam, until mixture is totally homogenous.
Scrape batter into prepared springform pan and smooth surface with rubber spatula. Set roasting pan on oven rack and pour enough boiling water to come about halfway up side of springform pan. Bake until cake has risen slightly, edges are just beginning to set, a thin glazed crust (like a brownie) has formed on surface, and an instant read thermometer inserted halfway through center of cake registers 140 degrees, 22 to 25 minutes. Remove cake pan from water bath and set on wire rack; cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate overnight to mellow (can be covered and refrigerated for up to 4 days).
About 30 minutes before serving, remove springform pan sides, invert cake on sheet of waxed paper, peel off parchment pan liner, and turn cake right side up on serving platter. Sieve light sprinkling of confectioners’ sugar or unsweetened cocoa powder over cake to decorate, if desired. Serves 12 to 16
Chef’s notes: Even though the cake may not look done, pull it from the oven when an instant-read thermometer registers 140 F. (Make sure not to let tip of thermometer hit the bottom of the pan.) It will continue to firm up as it cools. If you use a 9-inch springform pan instead of the preferred 8-inch, reduce the baking time to 18 to 20 minutes. I would recommend using an 8-inch cake pan instead, however, as the texture will suffer at the 9-inch size; be sure to grease the sides of the pan well as you cannot remove them.
