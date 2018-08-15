Move over, tomato.
Here’s the real star of summer — fresh sweet corn. It’s our reward for enduring another sweltering, steamy Iowa summer, and honestly, what could taste better than corn on the cob dripping with butter and dusted with salt?
There’s no wrong way to eat it, either — on the cob crunching left to right, then starting a new row (sort of like returning the carriage on an old-fashioned typewriter); the simple and efficient log roll; or cutting it off the cob and spooning it from the plate into your mouth.
After the first dozen ears, it’s time to try something new. We’ve gathered some easy recipes that make the most of all that crisp, sweet golden deliciousness. Chili & Lime Grilled Corn
4 ears fresh corn, husks and silk strands removed
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened
3/4 teaspoon Lawry’s Casero Chili & Lime Seasoning
Mix butter and Seasoning in small bowl. Set aside.
Grill corn over medium-high heat 10 minutes or until tender and lightly charred, turning occasionally. Spread corn with seasoned butter. Serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.
McCormick recipe
Ham and Corn Quiche Cups
1 or 2 ears sweet corn, husk intact
Nonstick cooking spray
6 slices thin deli ham
1/3 cup loosely packed, chopped fresh spinach
3 tablespoons shredded cheddar cheese
3 large eggs
Pinch salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Microwave corn in its husk for 2 minutes. Cool slightly. Holding the cob’s silk end with a pot holder, cut off the blunt stem end. Strip husk and silk. Cut kernels from cob.
Coat six 2 1/2-inch muffin cups with cooking spray. Line each muffin cup with a ham slice. Divide spinach, cheese and corn among cups.
In a medium bowl, beat eggs with salt and pepper; carefully and evenly pour egg into cups. Bake at 350 F for 14 to 18 minutes or until set. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes before loosening edges with a knife to serve. Makes 6 servings.
Midwest Living recipe
Fresh Corn Casserole
8 ears of corn, still in the husk
2/3 cup heavy cream
¼ cup butter, cut into chunks
1/2 teaspoon salt, to taste
Ground pepper, to taste
Remove corn from husks. In a large, deep bowl, slice off kernels of corn. With the dull side of the knife (or a regular dinner knife), press and scrape the cob all the way down to remove all the bits of kernel and creamy milk inside.
Add heavy cream, salt to taste, a generous amount of ground pepper, mix well. Evenly top with butter chunks. Pour mixture into a baking dish.
Bake at 350 F for 30 to 45 minutes or until thoroughly warmed through. Makes 6 servings.
Land o’ Lakes recipe
Grilled Corn Guacamole
1 tablespoon butter, melted
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1/8 teaspoon garlic salt
1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne)
1/2 cup prepared spicy pico de gallo
2 ears (2 cups) fresh corn, husks removed, cleaned
2 avocados, pitted, peeled, chopped
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon freshly grated lime zest
Tortilla chips
Heat gas grill on medium or charcoal grill until coals are ash white.
Combine melted butter, chili powder, ground cumin, garlic salt and ground red pepper in bowl; brush evenly over each ear of corn.
Place corn onto grill directly over heat. Grill, turning every 2 minutes, 10-15 minutes or until corn is tender and charred.
Remove from grill; cut corn off cob into bowl. Add pico de gallo, avocados, lime juice and zest; mash until desired consistency. Serve with tortilla chips. Makes 3 cups.
Land o’Lakes recipe
Summer Succotash
¼ cup butter
1 medium (1/2 cup) onion, chopped
1/4 cup sliced green onions
2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh garlic
4 medium ears (2 cups) fresh corn, husks removed, cleaned, kernels cut off cobs
1 small (1 1/4 cups) zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
1 small (1 1/4 cups) yellow summer squash, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
1 cup grape tomatoes
1/4 cup chopped fresh herbs (basil, cilantro, oregano, thyme, etc.)
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon fresh ground or coarse ground pepper
Melt butter in 12-inch skillet until sizzling; add onion, green onions and garlic. Cook over medium-high heat 3-4 minutes or until tender. Add corn, zucchini and squash; continue cooking, stirring frequently, 8-10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add tomatoes; continue cooking 2 minutes. Add herbs, salt and pepper; stir. Serve hot or at room temperature. Makes 8 servings.
Land o’Lakes recipe
