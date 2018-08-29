Summer is quickly fading into fall, so make the most of a bountiful harvest.
These tempting recipes are ideal for family meals or casual get-togethers, provided by Chef Jim Nadeau, executive chef for Western Home Communities Jorgensen Plaza, and Chef Corey Nolta, chef at Caraway Café at Jorgensen Plaza, both in Cedar Falls.
Sun-dried tomatoes, buttery Havarti cheese and spinach are a delicious combination for stuffing chicken breasts, while the Mediterranean Salad is dressed with a luscious pomegranate molasses.
An old-fashioned zucchini relish will help use up everyone’s favorite squash, along with red and green peppers.
Mediterranean Salad
24 ounces heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup feta, crumbled
¼ cup basil, roughly chopped
¼ cup mint, roughly chopped
2 tablespoons fresh oregano, roughly chopped
1/2 cup kamalata olives
Olive oil
2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses
Pinch of salt
In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, herbs and feta. Drizzle olive oil and pomegranate molasses over the top and stir gently to combine.
Top with salt and serve immediately or keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
Pomegranate Molasses
4 cups pomegranate juice
1/2 cup sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
In a saucepan, stir together pomegranate juice, sugar and lemon juice. Stir and let reduce until thickened.
Stuffed Chicken with Spinach and Sun-dried Tomatoes
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, about 4 to 6 ounces each
1 bag ( 12-14 ounces ) fresh spinach, wilted
4 ounces sun-dried tomato, julienned
4 ounces Havarti cheese, sliced
1 clove garlic, minced
Salt & pepper, to taste
To prepare the spinach: Wash thoroughly; then choose a method for wilting:
1. Coat a nonstick skillet with a light coating of cooking spray. Add the spinach in halves and cook over medium-high heat for 1 ½ to 2 minutes until all spinach is wilted. Remove from heat.
2. Bring a pot of salted water to boil. Place spinach in steamer and place steamer into hot water for 1 minute or until spinach wilts. Remove and place in colander to cool.
3. Place spinach and water in microwaveable bowl. Cover tightly. Microwave until spinach wilts in 30-second intervals.
For the chicken: Preheat oven to 375 F.
On a piece of plastic wrap, lay out chicken breasts flat. Sprinkle each chicken breast with garlic, salt and pepper. Evenly distribute wilted spinach on top of each chicken breast. Then spoon sun-dried tomatoes on top of spinach on each breast. Then roll up each chicken breast and secure with toothpicks.
Lightly spray baking sheet with cooking spray and place breasts on the sheet. Roast in the oven for 18 to 20 minutes or until the internal temperature is 165 F.
Remove from the oven and place sliced cheese on each chicken breast and cover with aluminum foil. Let stand for 5 minutes and serve with mushroom cream sauce. Serves 4.
Mushroom Cream Sauce
1 tablespoon butter
1 shallot, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups sliced mixed mushrooms such as shiitake, oyster and cremini
½ cup white wine
½ cup cream
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (optional)
In skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Cook shallot until softened, about 2 minutes. Add garlic; cook for one minute. Add mushrooms, cook over medium-high heat until softened and no liquid remains, about 5 minutes. Add wine, reduce heat and simmer for 4 minutes. Add cream, salt and pepper; simmer until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 2 minutes. Stir in parsley.
Source: Epicurious
Corey’s Grandma’s Old-Fashioned Zucchini Relish
10 cups zucchini
2 red peppers
2 green peppers
4 cups onion
1/3 kosher salt
1 teaspoon turmeric
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon celery seeds
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 ½ cups vinegar
4 ½ cups sugar
Peel and seed zucchini. Using the coarse side of a cheese grater or food processor with grate attachment, coarsely grate vegetables into a bowl. Add salt and mix well. Refrigerate overnight. When ready to make the relish, drain and rinse with cold water.
In a medium saucepan, mix together turmeric, nutmeg, cornstarch, celery seeds, black pepper, vinegar and sugar. Add zucchini mixture. Bring to a boil and simmer 20 to 30 minutes.
Ladle relish into hot, sterilized half-pint canning jars, leaving about ½ inch headspace. Let cool and refrigerate.
