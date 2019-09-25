I don’t have much of a green thumb — I can easily kill aloe, and it’s a desert plant! — so I’m always a little envious of people who can produce their own produce.
But there’s hardly a shortage of sources for fruits and vegetables at their peak. Everyone’s gardens seem to be bigger than their stomachs; I wouldn’t be surprised to someday see horticulturists roaming the streets, pressing zucchini into the hands of passers-by like some sort of vegetable-wielding Hare Krishnas. (My sweet gourd.)
You’re on your own for armfuls of kale — though kale chips, c’mon — and bushels of butternut squash, but I can give you a hand with tomatoes.
Fusilli with Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella puts in-season tomatoes front and center, though that’s something of a double-edged sword. It’s a great showcase for flavorful heirlooms; conversely, wan store-bought beefsteaks can easily underwhelm.
It’s a simple dish: No long-simmered sauce, no pureed tomatoes, just a handful of ingredients tossed together in some olive oil and mixed into still-warm noodles.
The original recipe doesn’t call for any basil, but with tomatoes and mozzarella already in the mix, why not go for the full caprese? If that’s not your cup of tea, the short ingredient list lends itself well to substitution and experimentation.
You’ll definitely want a squishy cheese (a highly technical term, I know) instead of a brick. Lately I’ve been able to find pearl mozzarella, which is already chunked into 1/2-inch pieces, and that saves a step on labor.
If you appreciate the ease with which this entree comes together — it takes no longer than boiling the noodles, if you’re quick enough with a knife — it works pretty well with grape tomatoes, which you can find any time. While you’ll want to seed and core their bigger brethren, grape tomatoes are just fine simply rinsed and halved.
Fusilli with Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella
Table salt
1 pound fusilli
1 1/2 pounds ripe tomatoes cored, seeded, and cut into 1/2-inch dice
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium clove garlic, pressed through garlic press or minced (about 1 teaspoon)
3 medium scallions, sliced thin
Ground black pepper
8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
Bring 4 quarts water to rolling boil in stockpot; add 1 tablespoon salt and pasta, stir to separate, and cook until al dente. Drain and return pasta to stockpot.
Meanwhile, combine tomatoes, oil, garlic, scallions, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in medium bowl. Add tomato mixture and mozzarella to pasta in stockpot and toss to combine. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper and serve immediately.
Chef’s Notes: For maximum creaminess, use fresh mozzarella packed in water rather than shrink-wrapped cheese sold at supermarkets.
Adapted from America’s Test Kitchen.
