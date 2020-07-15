On the grill: Heat up summer with seafood skewers, salmon & pineapple

Grilled meals provide a summer escape for many families by offering opportunities to spend moments together while enjoying flavorful dishes. As Americans face uncertainty in many aspects of life, one place they should be able to turn to for normalcy is food.
One option that checks boxes including comfort, fun, taste and variety: seafood. As a nutritious protein available across the country, it is versatile and can be paired with a variety of cuisines and flavors. Options range from salmon and shrimp to crab, tuna and more.
To encourage hungry Americans to enjoy the many benefits of eating seafood, the “Eat Seafood America” campaign offers these reasons to add fish, shrimp and more to your menu:
- Whether you order online, head to a store or purchase fresh from a local fisherman, seafood is widely available.
- Seafood works for a variety of dishes and cooking methods, such as these recipes for Easy Shrimp Skewers, a light and hassle-free family meal, or Seared Salmon with Mediterranean Salsa, a fun spin on cowboy caviar.
- Seafood provides essential nutrients that support immune health, such as omega-3s that may even help reduce anxiety, according to research published by “The Journal of the American Medical Association.”
- Purchasing seafood supports 2 million American jobs for men and women who follow high levels of food safety practices to provide sustainable seafood.
- Seafood offers an escape as a way for families to enjoy a favorite meal that reminds loved ones of vacation memories from oceanside paradises.
Find more ways to add seafood to your summer menu at eatseafoodamerica.com.
In addition to classic cookout fare like ribs, steak, chicken, burgers and hot dogs, the experts at Dole recommend giving fruits and vegetables a shot on the grill to bring out new tastes and ways to enjoy everyday favorites.
This recipe for Smoked Hasselback Pineapple with Spiced Turkey Chorizo and Onion provides an easy way to make grilled fruit a fun addition to your backyard barbecue.
For other flavorful ideas, try grilled Romaine lettuce for a delightfully smoky salad or side dish, or skewer peeled and sliced bananas, chicken, shrimp and veggies for a tropical kebab. You can even throw an unpeeled banana on the grill for a uniquely caramelized dessert.
Visit dole.com for more summer grilling recipes featuring fresh fruits and vegetables.
Easy Shrimp Skewers
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 5
- 10 wooden skewers
- Water
- 2 medium zucchinis, cut into large chunks
- 2 medium bell peppers (any color), cut into large chunks
- 2 red onions, cut into large chunks
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes
- 10-12 ounces cooked shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails on
- Olive oil
- Sea salt, to taste
- 1 lemon, juice only
In bowl, soak skewer sticks in water at least 10 minutes to prevent burning on grill). Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
Build skewers by alternating zucchinis, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and shrimp, pushing ingredients closely together on each skewer. Brush each with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt, to taste.
Cook skewers about 9 minutes, rotating every 3 minutes until veggies and shrimp are seared but not overcooked. Remove and place on large platter.
Drizzle with lemon juice and serve.
Seared Salmon with Mediterranean Salsa
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4-6
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4-6 salmon filets (each about 1-inch thick)
- Sea salt, to taste
- 1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 can quartered or chopped artichoke hearts, drained
- 1 cup diced cucumber
- 1 cup diced cherry tomatoes
- 1/3 cup diced red onion
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1 handful fresh spinach, chopped
- Balsamic glaze
In skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil. Sear salmon filets 4 minutes. Sprinkle tops of each salmon filet with sea salt, to taste. Flip and cook 4 minutes until barely done. Remove to serving platter.
In medium bowl, make salsa by gently folding together chickpeas, artichoke hearts, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, feta and spinach. Sprinkle with sea salt, to taste. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and spoon salsa over each salmon filet.
Refrigerate leftover salsa.
Recipes courtesy of Annessa Chumbley, RDN, on behalf of the Seafood Nutrition Partnership
Smoked Hasselback Pineapple with Spiced Turkey Chorizo and Onion
Total time: 2 hours
Servings: 4
- 4 cups favorite wood chips
- Water
- 1 pound 93 percent lean ground turkey breast
- 1 small red onion, diced
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
- 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon ancho chile powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 large pineapple, top on, peeled and halved lengthwise
- Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish (optional)
In large bowl, cover wood chips with water; soak as label directs. Prepare outdoor grill for indirect grilling over medium heat. In medium bowl, stir turkey, onion, oil, thyme, paprika, chile powder, cumin and salt.
Drain wood chips; place 2 cups in foil boat or pie tin and place on hot grill rack over lit side of grill (place chips directly on coals for charcoal grill). Place pineapple halves, flat side down, on cutting board; cut crosswise slices into pineapple halves, about 1/2 inch apart, cutting only 3/4 of the way through. Place medium bowl upside down; one at a time, place pineapple halves, flat side down, over bowl to separate slits. Fill slits with turkey mixture.
Place pineapple halves, flat side down, on hot grill rack over unlit side of grill; cover and cook 1 hour, 45 minutes, or until turkey mixture is golden brown and internal temperature reaches 170 F, rotating once and adding remaining chips halfway through cooking.
Transfer pineapple halves to cutting board; cut crosswise in half. Serve pineapple garnished with cilantro, if desired.
