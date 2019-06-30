{{featured_button_text}}

These all-American snacks feature a classic favorite fruit — watermelon — that’s perfect for supper, casual gatherings and celebrations.

Serving watermelon at a party can be as simple as slicing wedges, or you can prepare a dish such as:

  • A charcuterie board with a selection of fruit, cheese and protein for simple snacking.
  • Creamy parfaits, perfect for a summery brunch or alternative to more traditional desserts.
  • A creatively colorful and patriotic “cake” that makes for a tasty centerpiece on the dessert table.

Red, White and Blue Watermelon Parfait

1 cup blueberries

1 container (6 ounces) Greek yogurt (vanilla, lemon or coconut)

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

1 cup watermelon, plus three pieces diced watermelon

Whipped cream, for serving

In pint canning jar, layer blueberries, yogurt and 1 cup watermelon. Top with whipped cream and garnish with three diced watermelon pieces.

Note: To make ahead or make thicker, drain Greek yogurt on paper towels to absorb some liquid.

<&rule>

Feeling hungry?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Load comments