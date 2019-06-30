These all-American snacks feature a classic favorite fruit — watermelon — that’s perfect for supper, casual gatherings and celebrations.
Serving watermelon at a party can be as simple as slicing wedges, or you can prepare a dish such as:
- A charcuterie board with a selection of fruit, cheese and protein for simple snacking.
- Creamy parfaits, perfect for a summery brunch or alternative to more traditional desserts.
- A creatively colorful and patriotic “cake” that makes for a tasty centerpiece on the dessert table.
Red, White and Blue Watermelon Parfait
1 cup blueberries
1 container (6 ounces) Greek yogurt (vanilla, lemon or coconut)
1 cup watermelon, plus three pieces diced watermelon
Whipped cream, for serving
In pint canning jar, layer blueberries, yogurt and 1 cup watermelon. Top with whipped cream and garnish with three diced watermelon pieces.
Note: To make ahead or make thicker, drain Greek yogurt on paper towels to absorb some liquid.
