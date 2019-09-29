Cold, crisp days call for hearty foods to warm up from the inside-out. With just a few tasty additions, you can take chili – the classic comfort food – to the next level.
This Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili calls for bacon, sweet potatoes and a chopped jalapeno pepper for a spicier version of this fall favorite.
Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 60 minutes
Servings: 6
- 6 slices thick-cut smoked bacon, chopped
- 1 pound sweet potatoes, peeled and diced into 3/4-inch pieces
- 2 medium onions, chopped
- 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- 5 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 can (14 1/2 ounces) no-salt-added fire-roasted diced tomatoes
- 1 can (15 ounces) no-salt-added black beans
- 1/2 cup quick-cooking barley
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
Heat casserole over medium heat. Add bacon and cook until browned and crisp, about 7-8 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer bacon to paper towel-covered plate.
Reduce bacon fat in casserole to 2 tablespoons and return to stove over medium-high heat. Add sweet potatoes, onions and jalapeno pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is slightly softened, about 5 minutes.
Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Stir in chili powder, cumin, oregano and ground chipotle; cook until fragrant, 15 seconds.
Pour in broth, tomatoes, beans and barley; reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until sweet potatoes are tender and barley is cooked through, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in bacon and salt; let stand 15 minutes before serving.
