Need a little warming up after a snowy day or early spring chill? Make yourself a hug in a mug — a delicious, handheld treat that can be made in the microwave or oven. Choose from red velvet, candy bar and Mexican chocolate flavors.
Red Velvet Mug
- 2 tablespoons miniature chocolate chips
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons whipped cream cheese
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon red food color
- 1 tablespoon whipped cream cheese
- 1 teaspoon confectioners’ sugar
- 1 teaspoon milk
For the mug cake, microwave chocolate chips and butter in microwavable coffee mug on HIGH 30 seconds or until melted. Stir. Add remaining ingredients; mix well. Microwave on HIGH 45 seconds to 1 minute or until center looks almost set. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Meanwhile, for the topping, mix cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar until well blended. Stir in milk. Drizzle over mug cake. Makes 1 serving.
Candy Bar Mug Blondie
- 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons flour, divided
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 cup favorite candy bars, chopped
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 350 F. Mix 1/2 cup of the flour, cinnamon and baking powder in medium bowl. Set aside. Toss chopped candy bars and remaining 2 tablespoons flour in small bowl. Set aside.
Mix butter and brown sugar in large bowl until well blended. Add egg yolk and vanilla; mix well. Add flour mixture; mix just until moistened. Shake chopped candy bars to remove excess flour. Stir into batter. Divide among four ovenproof 8-ounce coffee mugs. Place mugs on baking sheet.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center comes out almost clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. (Blondie may fall in center upon cooling.) Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, if desired. Makes 4 servings.
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cup Cakes with Cocoa Whipped Cream
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup granulated sugar, divided
- 6 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder, divided
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 teaspoons ground ancho chile pepper
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extra 1 cup boiling water
- 3/4 cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
- 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Cocoa Whipped Cream, recipe below
For the cakes, preheat oven to 350 F. Generously spray 8 (6-ounce) oven proof coffee cups or ramekins with no stick cooking spray with flour or grease and flour cups. Place on large baking sheet
Mix flour, 2/3 cup of the granulated sugar, 4 tablespoons of the cocoa powder, baking powder, ancho chile pepper, cinnamon and salt in large bowl. Stir in milk, oil and vanilla. (Batter will be stiff.) Spoon evenly into prepared cups. Mix remaining 1/3 cup granulated sugar and 2 tablespoons cocoa powder in small bowl. Sprinkle evenly over batter. Spoon 2 tablespoons boiling water into each cup. (Do not stir)
Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until tops are dry to the touch. Cool cups slightly on wire rack. Serve cakes in coffee cups while still warm. Dollop with Cocoa Whipped Cream. Sprinkle with additional cinnamon, if desired. Makes 8 servings.
For the Cocoa Whipped Cream, beat cream and confectioners’ sugar in medium bowl with electric mixer on high speed until soft peaks form. Add cocoa powder and vanilla; beat until stiff peaks form.
Recipes from McCormick
