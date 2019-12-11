Today trifles are layered desserts, usually in a clear vessel to show off the layers, and can consist of pieces of cakes or sponge cake (often soaked in wine or sherry) and etc., and incorporate ingredients like custard or pudding, chocolate, ginger, and of course, whipped cream.

The name "trifle' first appeared in Thomas Dawson's 1585 English cookbook, "The Good Huswifes Jewell," and was a thick cream flavored with sugar, ginger and rosewater, according to Wikipedia. It evolved from a similar dessert called a "fool."

Gingerbread

The first recipe for gingerbread came from Greece in 2400 BC, according to "Making Gingerbread Houses" by Rhonda Massingham Hart. The Chinese developed recipes during the 10th century. The Europeans had their own version of gingerbread by the Middle Ages, said PBS.

These hard cookies, often gilded with gold leaf and in shapes were staples at Medieval fairs in England, France andd Germany, and Queen Elizabeth I is credited with the idea for decorating the cookies and creating gingerbread men. Later came the walled and decorated gingerbread houses, which were made popular when the Brothers Grimm published "Hansel and Gretel."

Americans have their own gingerbread traditions. Mary Ball Washington, George Washington's mother, created a recipe for gingerbread cake in 1784. These moist cakes are infused with that delicious spicy, sweet warmth so characteristic of ginger -- and a flavor that is synonymous with Christmas.