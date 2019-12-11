I bought myself an early Christmas present recently: a saucier.
It’s similar to a saucepan but with much more rounded corners. Rather than a 90-degree angle, the walls slope gently outward from the bottom of the pan.
That makes it great for curds, custards, puddings and anything else that requires vigilant stirring to prevent overcooking. You’re mostly likely to end up with eggy bits in the places where a whisk can’t reach — and a saucier has none of those places.
A necessary pan? Not at all. A nice splurge for someone who would put themselves on a lemon curd IV drip? You bet. (On second thought, that bypasses the taste buds. Back to the drawing board.)
At any rate, it worked wonderfully for the frosting in this Gingerbread Trifle. It’s an ermine frosting, which was a new concept for me. I assume the silky texture must inspire comparisons to fluffy weasel fur, but I have a distinct lack of ermine in my wardrobe to check first-hand.
To make it, you’ll cook milk, sugar, flour and cornstarch until it thickens and boils; the cooled mixture is then added to whipped butter with a shot of vanilla. Like many buttercreams, the ermine frosting may go through a curdled stage as it comes together.
The flavor of the frosting isn’t particularly strong, but that makes it a perfect compliment to the powerful punch of the gingerbread cake. I would not have thought to add white pepper to a cake, much less cayenne, but their sharpness compliments and enhances the natural spiciness of the ginger.
Speaking of, the root is represented in both dried and fresh form to really dial up the flavor, and crystallized ginger makes a lovely though optional decoration for the finished dessert. I threw a fourth version into the trifle with the addition of crushed gingersnaps for a bit of texture. (You have my full blessing to use store-bought cookies for this! I’m often ambitious in the kitchen, but let’s not go crazy here.)
You can easily convert this back into the layer cake that inspired the trifle or make individual naked cakes; I’ve provided steps for both presentations. My trifle bowl will only fit two layers comfortably, but there’s enough cake for three, so feel free to mix and match.
No matter how you serve it, this bold dessert is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at any holiday or winter gathering.
Oh, and I might recommend an apron if you’re not in the habit of wearing one — you’ll need to whisk molasses into coffee, which sounds about as bad of a stain as tomato sauce and ink mixed together.
Holiday Gingerbread Trifle
Frosting:
1 1/2 cups (10 1/2 ounces) sugar
1/4 cup (1 1/4 ounces) all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups milk
24 tablespoons (3 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Cake:
1 3/4 cups (8 3/4 ounces) all-purpose flour
1/4 cup (3/4 ounce) unsweetened cocoa powder
2 tablespoons ground ginger
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 cup brewed coffee
3/4 cup molasses
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/2 cups (10 1/2 ounces) sugar
3/4 cup vegetable oil
3 large eggs, beaten
2 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger
20 gingersnaps, coarsely crushed
1/4 cup chopped crystallized ginger (optional)
Transferring the milk mixture to a wide bowl will ensure that it cools within 2 hours. A rasp-style grater makes quick work of the ginger. Do not use blackstrap molasses here, as it is too bitter.
For the frosting: Whisk sugar, flour, cornstarch, and salt together in medium saucepan. Slowly whisk in milk until smooth. Cook over medium heat, whisking constantly and scraping corners of saucepan, until mixture is boiling and is very thick, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer milk mixture to wide bowl and let cool completely, about 2 hours.
For the cake: Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 F. Line half-sheet pan with parchment paper, then grease and flour parchment. Whisk flour, cocoa, ground ginger, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, pepper and cayenne together in large bowl. Whisk coffee, molasses and baking soda in second large bowl until combined. Add sugar, oil, eggs and fresh ginger to coffee mixture and whisk until smooth.
Whisk coffee mixture into flour mixture until smooth. Pour batter into prepared pan, ensuring batter fully reaches corners. Bake until toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Let cake cool completely.
Back to the frosting: Using stand mixer fitted with paddle, beat butter on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add cooled milk mixture and vanilla; mix on medium speed until combined, scraping down bowl if necessary. Increase speed to medium-high and beat until frosting is light and fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes.
Cut cake into 24 squares. Spread 3/4 cup frosting in bottom of trifle bowl; atop that, shingle seven squares in an overlapping spiral, using eighth square to fill center. Top with half (or third, depending on how many layers you’re doing) of remaining frosting. Sprinkle crushed gingersnaps over frosting, then repeat layering of cake, frosting and cookies until bowl is full. Top final layer of frosting with cookies and crystallized ginger as you like.
Chef’s notes: The gingerbread cake is extremely moist, so you may want to pop it into the freezer for a bit if you have trouble cutting it or assembling the trifle. While all that moisture means the cake doesn’t require a soaking syrup, a little spritz of rum or brandy would not at all be out of place. Because the cocoa powder is added to the flour and not the more agitation-friendly sugar, I recommend sifting it. If you don’t have a half-sheet pan, use two 13x9s and reduce the baking time.
Adapted from America’s Test Kitchen
Gingerbread Layer Cake
Follow the instructions for Gingerbread Trifle, but prepare two 8-inch round cake pans instead of a half-sheet pan. Use a 2-cup liquid measuring cup to portion 1 1/3 cups batter into each prepared pan. Reduce baking time to 12 to 14 minutes. Repeat pan preparation, portioning and baking process to create a total of four slim layers. Spread 3/4 cup frosting between each layer and use remainder for top and sides. Omit crushed gingersnaps or use as decoration.
Individual Gingerbread Cakes
Follow the instructions for Gingerbread Trifle up to point of assembly. Generously frost half of the cake squares and top with remaining cake squares. Frost those and sprinkle with crushed gingersnaps, then stick one piece of crystallized ginger into the frosting, as if a feather in a cap. Makes 12.
