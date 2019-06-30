{{featured_button_text}}
Food Column ATK Summer Vegetable Chopped Salad

Summer Vegetable Chopped Salad from the cookbook "New Essentials." 

 JOE KELLER/AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN VIA AP

A chopped salad, where every ingredient is cut into pieces of about the same size, offers the perfect mixture of flavors and textures in every bite. However, some vegetables get watery and soggy when you chop and dress them, and require extra attention.

Letting all the vegetables marinate in the vinaigrette for a few minutes before adding the lettuce intensifies their flavor. Along with cucumbers and tomatoes, we chose sweet yellow bell pepper, red onion, and peppery radishes and tossed them all with chopped romaine lettuce hearts. Be sure to add the lettuce just before serving, or it will turn soggy.

