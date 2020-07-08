Bird's the word – 5 easy & quick fixes for chicken

Season chicken with salt and pepper.

Heat oil in a heavy cast iron skillet. Fry onion until transparent (about 3-4 minutes) then add garlic and sauté until fragrant (about 30 seconds).

Add peppers, carrot, and herbs; sauté for 5 minutes until vegetables are beginning to soften.

Add chicken and sear on both sides until golden (occasionally mix the vegetables around the chicken in the pan so they don’t stick).

Pour in the wine; allow to simmer and reduce down (about 5-6 minutes).

Add crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, cherry tomatoes and chili flakes. Season with salt and pepper to your tastes. Continue to cook over stove top OR in the oven following the instructions below.

For stove top: Mix all ingredients together; cover with lid, reduce heat to low and allow to simmer (while stirring occasionally) for 30-40 minutes or until the meat is falling off the bone. Add in the olives, allow to simmer for a further 10 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately.