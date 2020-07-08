Bird's the word – 5 easy & quick fixes for chicken

Summer demands quick-fix meals — and chicken is the perfect bird for easy, delicious recipes that can be prepared on the grill, as well as on the stovetop or in the oven.
Chef Corey Nolta of Caraway Café at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls has offered CVHG readers some of his favorite chicken recipes — perfect for family meals or entertaining.
Take advantage of the availability of seasonal fresh vegetables, herbs and fruit to create these fresh, delicious dishes.
Nolta also shares his go-to rub for grilling and smoking succulent chicken.Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary
3 garlic cloves, minced
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
6 slices bacon, diced
1 head romaine, roughly chopped
6 cherry tomatoes, cut into wedges
1 avocado, halved, seeded, peeled and sliced
1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
4-6 soft boiled eggs, peeled and halved
Honey Dijon Vinaigrette:
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons honey
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
In a small bowl, whisk together ingredients for Honey Dijon Vinaigrette. Set aside.
In another small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, 2 tablespoons olive oil, rosemary and garlic; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
In a one-gallon plastic zipper bag or large bowl, combine chicken and soy sauce mixture; marinate for at least 2 hours to 6 hours, turning the bag occasionally. When ready to prepare, drain marinade.
Preheat the grill to medium heat.
Brush chicken with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Add chicken to grill, and cook, turning occasionally, until chicken is completely cooked through, reaching an internal temperature of 165 F, about 10 minutes.
Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add bacon and cook until brown and crispy, about 6-8 minutes. Drain excess fat; transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate.
To assemble the salad, place romaine lettuce in a large bowl; top with chicken, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, onion and eggs. Pour the Honey Dijon Vinaigrette on top of the salad and gently toss to combine.
Serve immediately.
Peach Glazed Chicken
1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs
1 ½ tablespoons oil divided
1/4 cup finely chopped sweet onion
½ teaspoon minced fresh rosemary
1/3 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
½ teaspoon salt divided
3 medium ripe peaches pitted and chopped
¼ teaspoon pepper
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil to the pan and swirl it around to coat. Sprinkle chicken with ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper. Add chicken to the pan and cook for about 7 minutes per side, or until cooked through and golden brown. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside on a plate. Cover with foil to keep warm.
Do not clean out the skillet, but add another 1 ½ teaspoons oil. Add onion and rosemary; cook for 1 minute or until lightly golden, scraping up the bits from the bottom of the skillet as you stir. Add sugar, vinegar, mustard, ¼ teaspoon salt, and peaches; cook 12 minutes or until peaches are softened.
Return chicken to the skillet and heat just until warm, spooning sauce over the meat.
Serve chicken thighs with peach sauce.
Smoked Beer Can Chicken
1 whole chicken
For Seasoning Rub:
2 teaspoons mild chili powder
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon coarse black pepper
For the Beer Can:
1 can of beer
2 tablespoons onion (chopped)
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
3 cloves minced garlic
Preheat smoker to 225 to 250 F. Wash and trim chicken.
Combine seasoning ingredients and rub all over chicken.
While the smoker heats up, open the beer. With a can opener, cut the top off the beer can. Add onion, vinegar, and garlic to beer.
When the smoker is ready, place the beer in the middle of the rack.
Carefully place chicken over the beer standing up. Make sure beer can is completely covered by the chicken.
Smoke chicken for about 3 to 4 hours or until the internal temperature of both the thigh and breast reach between 165 and 170 F.
Once cooked, remove from heat and place onto a cutting board. Loosely tent chicken with aluminum foil and let rest for 7 to 10 minutes.
Carve and serve with your favorite sides.
Chicken Cacciatore
6 skinless chicken thighs bone-in or boneless chicken breasts
Salt and pepper to season
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium onion diced
2 tablespoons minced garlic (or 8 cloves)
1 small yellow bell pepper, diced
1 small red bell pepper, diced medium
1 large carrot peeled and sliced
8 sprigs thyme
2 tablespoons parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons basil, chopped
1 teaspoon oregano
150 ml red wine
28 ounces (820g) crushed tomatoes
2 tablespoons tomato paste
7 ounces cherry tomatoes halved
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Season chicken with salt and pepper.
Heat oil in a heavy cast iron skillet. Fry onion until transparent (about 3-4 minutes) then add garlic and sauté until fragrant (about 30 seconds).
Add peppers, carrot, and herbs; sauté for 5 minutes until vegetables are beginning to soften.
Add chicken and sear on both sides until golden (occasionally mix the vegetables around the chicken in the pan so they don’t stick).
Pour in the wine; allow to simmer and reduce down (about 5-6 minutes).
Add crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, cherry tomatoes and chili flakes. Season with salt and pepper to your tastes. Continue to cook over stove top OR in the oven following the instructions below.
For stove top: Mix all ingredients together; cover with lid, reduce heat to low and allow to simmer (while stirring occasionally) for 30-40 minutes or until the meat is falling off the bone. Add in the olives, allow to simmer for a further 10 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve immediately.
For the oven: Transfer the covered skillet to a preheated oven at 375 F and cook for 50 minutes. Remove the lid and cook for an additional 20 minutes until the chicken is tender and falling off the bone, and the sauce has reduced down.
Go To Chicken Rub for Grilling/Smoking Season
1/2 cup paprika
3 tablespoons onion powder
3 tablespoons garlic powder
3 tablespoons cayenne pepper
2 tablespoons white pepper
2 tablespoons pepper
4 teaspoons salt
4 teaspoons dried thyme
4 teaspoons dried oregano
4 teaspoons ground cumin
4 teaspoons chili powder
Combine all ingredients. Store in an airtight container.
