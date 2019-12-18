What could be more convenient for serving after a morning spent opening gifts!
1 dozen eggs
1 cup milk
2 pounds hash brown potatoes (see note on using frozen hash browns)
1 pound bacon, cooked, drained and cut into pieces, or substitute sausage or ham
1/2 cup diced onions
3 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 teaspoon dry mustard
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
Whisk together 12 eggs until well blended. Beat in milk and garlic powder, mustard, salt and pepper. Set aside.
Beginning with potatoes, start layering: Potatoes, 1/3 of the onions, 1/3 of the bacon and 1 cup shredded cheese. Season layer with a pinch of salt and pepper. Repeat layering two more times for a total of three layers, ending with the last cup of shredded cheese. Pour the egg mixture over the layers.
Set the slow cooker on LOW and cook 6 to 7 hours.
Note: If using frozen hash browns, cook for 8 to 9 hours on LOW.
My all-time favorite recipe when family comes to visit.
Deli honey ham, 24 slices
Swiss cheese, 6 slices cut into fourths
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/2 cup butter melted
1 tablespoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 packages (12-count) King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Dinner Rolls
Cut rolls in half and spread mayo onto 1 side of the rolls. Place a slice or two of ham and slice of Swiss cheese in roll. Replace the top of the rolls and crowd them together into a baking or casserole dish.
In a medium bowl, whisk together poppy seeds, Dijon mustard, melted butter, onion powder and Worcestershire sauce.
Pour sauce over the rolls, just covering the tops. Cover with foil and let sit for 10 minutes.
Bake at 350 F for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Uncover and cook for additional 2 minutes until tops are slightly browned and crisp. Serve warm.
Let the kids help make these fun oat-filled jars the night before. My niece and nephew love shaking the jars!
1/2 cup rolled oats or quick oats
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup yogurt (or additional milk)
Sweetener of choice, as desired
1/8 teaspoon salt
Add-ins: Peanut butter, Nutella, fresh berries or other fruit, pecans, walnuts, honey, chia seeds, cinnamon, nutmeg, dried cranberries, raisins
Variations: “Apple Pie,” add a dash of cinnamon, diced apples and raisins; “Carrot Cake,” add cinnamon, shredded carrots and raisins; “Pumpkin Pie,” substitute canned pumpkin for yogurt in recipe; or add a scoop of protein powder.
Combine all ingredients in a Mason jar or lidded container. Shake well; refrigerate overnight.
Hawaiian Ham and Swiss Sliders
Vegan Banana Bread
My go-to healthier, vegan super-moist version of traditional banana bread. Using almond milk and almond flour give it a nuttier flavor.
2 very ripe bananas, mashed (1 cup)
½ cup coconut sugar
¾ cup almond milk
⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil, extra for brushing
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
1 ½ cups whole wheat pastry flour
½ cup almond flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
½ cup chopped walnuts
Topping:
2 tablespoons chopped walnuts
1½ tablespoon rolled oats
Preheat the oven to 350 F and brush a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with a bit of olive oil.
In a large bowl, combine the mashed bananas with sugar, almond milk, olive oil, vanilla and apple cider vinegar. Whisk together until combined.
In a medium bowl, combine flours, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg.
Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients. Stir until just combined. Fold in walnuts. Pour into prepared pan and sprinkle with chopped walnuts and oats.
Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
Overnight Oats (With Variations)
Chef Corey Nolta from Caraway Cafe at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls, has shared his favorite make-ahead breakfast dishes that will make for a very merry morning around the tree or at the table.
Hawaiian Ham and Swiss Sliders
Overnight Oats (With Variations)
Vegan Banana Bread
