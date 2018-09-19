I was given a simple charge this time: something with peaches.
I pored over my recipes, dog-earing everything from salsa to salad and slow-roasted pork dishes. Peaches are quite versatile creatures!
In the end, however, I settled on dessert — shocking, I know — and this Rustic Peach Cake slowly sorted itself to the top of the pile for many reasons.
It’s not particularly involved, since any peach dish I can think of (or, frankly, would want to eat) involves peeling, pitting and portioning the produce. A lovely fan of wedges sprinkled with a bit of sugar provides decoration, while the bottom of the cake is packed with roasted chunks of fruit. The batter comes together by hand, thanks to the melted butter, so you can give your mixer a rest.
The recipe itself is pretty clever: a coating of finely crushed panko, a Japanese style of bread crumb, absorbs the further moisture expelled by the peach chunks before melting away into the structure of the cake. A splash or two of peach schnapps boosts flavor, especially if your fruit didn’t fall off the tree and into your lap.
Before I encountered this cake, I’d never really considered almond and peach as a natural match. When I think almond, I think cherry, as in a Black Forest cake.
There’s not even much used here: just a quarter teaspoon of extract in the batter, with another eighth used to make almond sugar for the top. (Granted, as anyone who has ever learned the hard way not to measure flavoring agents over the mixing bowl knows, a little sure does go a long way.)
Yet I can’t imagine this cake without it. That buttery note the almond adds turns this dessert into more than the sum of its parts, deepening and unifying the other flavors. The next time I make a peach crisp, I’m going to tip in a very sparing amount of almond extract and see how that goes.
My only quibble is that the top never gets quite as brown as I’d like. The peach wedges don’t get the early roasting or the panko coating, and I suspect their moisture might be an issue. I’m considering tinkering with that — or maybe I’ll just flip on the broiler for a bit next time I have one in the oven.
RUSTIC PEACH CAKE
2 1/2 pounds peaches, pitted and cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges
5 tablespoons peach schnapps, divided
4 teaspoons lemon juice, divided
1/3 cup plus 6 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
1cup all-purpose flour
11/4 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup light brown sugar
2 large eggs
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
1/4 cup sour cream
11/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon almond extract, divided
1/3 cup panko breadcrumbs, finely crushed
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 425 F. Line rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with vegetable oil spray. Gently toss 24 peach wedges with 2 tablespoons schnapps, 2 teaspoons lemon juice and 1 tablespoon granulated sugar in bowl; set aside.
Cut remaining peach wedges crosswise into thirds. Gently toss chunks with remaining 3 tablespoons schnapps, remaining 2 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 tablespoons granulated sugar in bowl. Spread peach chunks in single layer on prepared sheet and bake until exuded juices begin to thicken and caramelize at edges of sheet, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer sheet to wire rack and let peaches cool to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 F.
Spray 9-inch springform pan with vegetable oil spray. Whisk flour, baking powder and salt together in bowl. Whisk brown sugar, 1/3 cup granulated sugar and eggs together in second bowl until thick and homogeneous, about
45 seconds. Slowly whisk in butter until combined. Add sour cream, vanilla and 1/4 teaspoon almond extract; whisk until combined. Add flour mixture and whisk until just combined.
Transfer half of batter to prepared pan; using offset spatula, spread batter evenly to pan edges and smooth surface. Sprinkle crushed bread crumbs evenly over cooled peach chunks and gently toss to coat. Arrange peach chunks on batter in even layer, gently pressing peaches into batter. Gently spread remaining batter over peach chunks and smooth top. Arrange reserved peach wedges, slightly overlapped, in ring over surface of cake, placing smaller wedges in center. Stir together remaining 3 tablespoons granulated sugar and remaining 1/8 teaspoon almond extract in small bowl until sugar is moistened. Sprinkle sugar mixture evenly over top of cake.
Bake until center of cake is set and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Transfer pan to wire rack; cool 5 minutes. Run paring knife around sides of cake to loosen. Remove cake from pan and let cool completely, 2 to 3 hours. Cut into wedges and serve.
Chef’s notes: To crush the panko bread crumbs, place them in a zipper-lock bag and smash them with a rolling pin. If using peak-of-season, farm-fresh peaches, omit the peach schnapps.
