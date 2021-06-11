Recipe of the Day: Zesty Italian Pasta Salad

Summertime is definitively grilling season . Every night for dinner, it's burgers , ribs , grilled chicken , sausages and, occasionally, a grilled vegetable or two. Grilled food is great because it's fast, but cooking your entree outside does raise one particular challenge: side dishes. The query of what to serve with all of the best grilled dishes can be solved with this make-ahead Italian pasta salad.

Though we tend to be a big fans of making your own salad dressings (including your very own Italian vinaigrette), this pasta salad is where bottled Italian dressing really comes in handy. The store-bought stuff is particularly zesty — and easy. It's just the kind of shortcut you can use when you just want to whip something up in 20 minutes and call it a day. Though if you are inspired to go the homemade route, check out our video on making vinaigrette below.