Recipe of the Day: Watermelon and Cucumber Salad

Watermelon is the perfect summertime snack if you’re looking for something light and refreshing to eat. Of course, this light, hydrating fruit is great on its own, but it's made even better as the base for s superb summertime side dish. This watermelon salad has is everything you want to make (and more) and makes the perfect side dish to bring to any party.

This recipe is a truly simple one and doesn't require the stove or oven for any of the steps — a major bonus for those summer months when outside temperatures rise. All you need to do is take some cubed watermelon and mix the fruit with sliced cucumber, cubed feta, avocado and mint leaves in a large bowl.

With this recipe, you also make a basic homemade salad dressing. Add olive oil, lime juice and some salt in a jar and give it a good shake to make the zesty dressing for this healthy salad. If you have leftovers, however, you can use this dressing for any other summertime salads.