Recipe of the Day: Vanilla Fudge with Almonds.

The holiday season is in full swing, and if you've fallen behind on your shopping, there's no reason to panic. You can always skip the stores and make holiday gifts instead. You don't even need to be crafty to do that, you can always consider a homemade dessert, such as an elegant vanilla fudge with almonds.

Fudge might not be an obvious holiday dessert to make yourself like cookies are, especially if you're used to buying it from a dessert shop. But the treat can actually be easy to make and requires just a few pantry staples. This particular fudge recipe elevates the dense dessert by using white baking chocolate, almonds and cream cheese, which adds a luxurious texture to the confection.