Recipe of the Day: Turkey Pumpkin Chili.

Football season has officially started, which means you're likely in need of some new game day recipes. In this turkey chili recipe, the addition of pumpkin complements the dish's hearty flavors, making it perfect for any fall gathering.

There are plenty of recipes you can make using canned pumpkin, but this chili recipe tops them all. The dish is filling, affordable, easy to make and can be frozen and saved for a weeknight.

To make the chili, you'll need a variety of ingredients, a few of which can likely be found in your pantry. To start, cook onions, hot peppers and garlic in a stock pot. Then add in the ground turkey and cook until the meat is browned. Add in your spices and then drop in the tomatoes, pumpkin and beer and bring mixture to a boil.