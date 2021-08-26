Recipe of the Day: Tomato Pie

Tomatoes are everywhere right now. You can find them available by the flat at farmers markets, piled high on grocery store shelves and ripe on the vine in your very own garden. The star summer produce pops up in bright reds, rich greens, yellows and oranges. But as summer fades to fall, the pressure to use up your tomatoes before they lose their seasonality is on. After making tomato soup, ratatouille and bruschetta, toss your tomatoes into a pie with cheese and basil and see how they shine.

This recipe calls for six large tomatoes. The variety you use doesn't matter as much as their texture. Because tomatoes retain a lot of moisture, the firmer the fruit is, the better. If you leave the store with a batch of soft tomatoes, your pie will most likely come out soggy.