Recipe of the Day: The Bee's Knees Cocktail.

A lot has changed since last March, but one thing that is the same from March 2020 to March 2021 is the excitement in the air as winter fades into the background. Birds chirping, flowers begging to bloom and not a snowflake in sight -- these nods to spring make life a little brighter, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. One way to celebrate spring's arrival (and your strength for making it through winter) is to make a cocktail that complements the season's beauty. This bee's knees cocktail does just that.

This cocktail uses gin as its spirit. Gin gets its most predominant flavor from juniper berries, but it can also be distilled with a variety of ingredients like citrus and spices. The fruity aromas of the spirit make it perfect for light spring cocktails, from a cucumber martini down to this creative gin mule recipe. In addition to gin, this recipe calls for lemon and honey syrup (which you make from scratch).