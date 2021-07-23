Recipe of the Day: Teriyaki Beef and Asparagus Skewers

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever, but the 2020 Summer Olympics are finally here. (Yes, in 2021.) If you’re getting together with friends and family to watch the games over the next few weeks, odds are you’re serving classic munches like dips, chicken wings and sloppy Joes. But if you want to honor the host country and embrace the summer season by cooking on the grill, you can’t beat this recipe for teriyaki beef and asparagus skewers.

We love soccer, swimming, gymnastics and volleyball as much as the next person, but like the Super Bowl or World Series, the best part of watching the Summer Olympics is all of the game day food. And these skewers check off a lot of boxes. They’re quick and easy to make, they’re portable and handheld and they’re totally delicious.