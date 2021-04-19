Recipe of the Day: Swiss Chard Gratin

The stalks, meanwhile, are crunchy, crisp and have a sweetness that falls somewhere between celery and beets.

Chances are, if you like spinach, you’ll like Swiss chard; the two are often compared to each other since the leaves taste similar and the vegetable can be prepared in a similar fashion. You can — and should! — eat both parts of chard, but it's easier to separate the stalks and the leaves for cooking and storage.

How to shop for chard

You can spot chard at farmers markets from late spring to early fall, and it will be comparable in price and located near the kale at grocery stores. Select bunches that have crisp, dark green leaves free from blemishes or holes. The leaves should be firm, and the stalks should look snappy. Definitely skip chard with brown stems or wilted leaves.

How to store chard

Chard is easy to store. Just keep it unwashed and loosely wrapped in plastic, and it will be good for about four days in the vegetable drawer.