Recipe of the Day: Summertime Meatloaf.

Typically meatloaf is made with ketchup, which keeps the beef moist while baking. This recipe omits the sweet and tangy condiment and uses fresh summer tomatoes instead. The tomatoes are sliced and added to the middle and top of the beef mixture, giving it a welcome sweetness and a dose of vitamins. The tomatoes will release water and add moisture to the meatloaf while it bakes, but if you find that the beef mixture is dry you can always add a squirt of ketchup and a dash of Worcestershire sauce before baking.