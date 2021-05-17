Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Peppers.

It's Monday. And if you're like us, the dreaded task of planning your meals for the week has snuck up on you again. Luckily, we've taken some time to think about it so that you don't have to. Kick your week off with this recipe for Serbian-style stuffed peppers; the comfort dish is a tale as old as time, but it never seems to disappoint when it comes to flavor.

There's a few different ways to make stuffed bell peppers. You can serve the dish Italian-style with Italian sausage, canned diced tomatoes and Parmesan cheese, Mexican-style with rice, black beans and corn or Serbian-style (like this recipe suggests). For Serbian-style red bell peppers, the filling is added to the bottom half of the peppers and the tops are placed delicately over the filling — they look like little hats!