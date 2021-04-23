Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Rhubarb Hand Pies

If you're planning a picnic with the family, the last thing you want is to be weighed down with tons of utensils and heavy dishes. That's why incredible sandwiches are such an eat-in-the-park classic. If you don't want to worry about packing extra forks and knives when you can just use your hands. That’s why these strawberry rhubarb hand pies are one of the best foods to pack for a picnic — you don’t have to worry about fighting over that last slice of pie. .

This recipe is also great for spring because rhubarb is currently in season. Typically, peak rhubarb season happens from April to June, so you should take advantage to use this time. For those who are unfamiliar with this vegetable mistaken as a fruit, rhubarb is an edible pink-greenish stalk that you can use in both sweet and savory dishes. It has a tart flavor but can be sweetened with sugar, (or by combining with other fruits) making it perfect to add to your favorite cake or fruit tart recipe. You can also make your own jam out of rhubarb to eat on toast or as a pie filling.