Recipe of the Day: Spring Salad with Asparagus

Spring has a lot of perks — warmer weather, beautiful scenery, longer days and the return of baseball. But perhaps one of the most joyous parts of the season for foodies everywhere is the plethora of colorful seasonal fruits and veggies. From the bright green asparagus down to the deep purple radishes, this spring salad recipe makes use of the season's bounty in a vibrant and tasty way.

A salad is more than just selecting fruits and veggies at random and tossing them into a bowl with some lettuce. Choosing ingredients that complement eachother and a dressing that ties it all together is key. This recipe puts its focus heavily on what the spring season has to offer — you won't find any of winter's lingering ingredients on the list.