Recipe of the Day: Spicy Lobster Tacos

On the side, mix either yogurt or sour cream with cilantro, lime juice and a little salt to create the creamy topping for your tacos. In a separate bowl, make a simple salsa by combining diced tomatoes, minced jalapeno, cumin, lime juice, cilantro, salt and pepper. Finally, fold in diced avocado with the salsa mixture. Now you’re ready to assemble your taco.

This recipe calls for you to heat corn tortillas over an open flame until it’s slightly charred. But feel free to replace it with flour tortillas or you can take your vegetable grilling skills to the next level and make your own homemade corn tortilla by using roasted corn. Take your choice of tortilla and fill it with the avocado salsa. Then add the cooked seasoned lobster and top it with the creamy yogurt mixture. Bon appetit! Enjoy this delicious taco with a kick and wash it down with a margarita and more of our favorite Mexican recipes.