Recipe of the Day: Smoky Beef and Mushroom Skewers

There’s no denying that cooking on the grill is just plain ol’ fun. A combination of being outdoors and playing with fire is a guaranteed good time. Eating grilled food should be fun, too, and fewer foods are a more joyful eat than kebabs.

Sure, you can just throw meat and veggies on a skewer, char them on the grill and call it a day, but the best kebabs will have a marinade or rub on them. These smoky beef and mushroom kebabs are absolutely smothered in a savory, satisfying spice blend of sweet and smoked paprika, cayenne and garlic. When combined, these pantry staple spices create a smoky, spicy flavor that you’ll want to put on absolutely everything from pork chops to grilled chicken.