Recipe of the Day: Slow Cooker Pork and Sauerkraut.

It's no secret that 2020 has been less than ideal. From killer hornets to a global pandemic, you've truly been through it all. So when the new year rolls around, it's important to make a dish that's said to bring good luck. And it's helpful when a good luck dish is easy, tender and super flavorful, like a classic pork and sauerkraut. This hearty meal can be made in the slow cooker in a few simple steps.

Food is symbolic, it can represent things like longevity, prosperity and goodwill. In some cultures around the world, pigs are representative of moving forward in life, since they dig forward and never backward. And shredded cabbage, like the kind that is used for sauerkraut or kimchi, signifies paper money, a.k.a. wealth. Hence, pork and sauerkraut became a popular meat to serve for lunch on the first of the year.