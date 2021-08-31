Recipe of the Day: Slow Cooker Chili.

It may be hard to imagine with temperatures still in the 80s and 90s, but fall is right around the corner. Beyond blustery winds, spooky decorations and pumpkin spice , the cozy season also welcomes soups, stews , casseroles and more comfort food favorites. It's time to retire your summer salads and grilled food say hello to fall's most beloved dish: chili.

Chili is the MVP of autumn for a lot of reasons. First, it's so easy to make, and its humble ingredients won't break the bank. All you need is some ground chuck, veggies, a few bean varieties and staple seasonings. Beyond some slicing and dicing, the ingredients are added to a slow cooker and left to work their magic for a few hours without much attention from you. Slow cooking allows the spices to permeate the chili, so the longer you leave it to cook, the better.