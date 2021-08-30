Recipe of the Day: Simple Seared Pork Chops

With kids back in school and adults returning to the office, there’s hardly any time in the day to worry about what to make for dinner. An easy and simple dish that will feed the whole family in less than an hour is exactly what you need. And that's where pan-seared, oven-cooked pork chops come into play. With this recipe, you can have juicy, tender pork chops on your dinner table in 20 minutes.

This recipe uses two basic cooking methods that all home cooks should know or try to learn: searing and oven-roasting. Searing the pork chops gives them that tasty brown, caramelized exterior with a perfectly-cooked, moist interior.