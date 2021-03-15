Recipe of the Day: Sheet Pan Chicken Thighs.

And just like that, Monday has rolled back around. It's a day for getting things in order for the week ahead, like meal prep and putting laundry away (in between downing a few cups of coffee), in addition to putting in a full day of work. With all of that on your plate, who really has time to think about what's for dinner? Luckily this sheet pan chicken thighs recipe is a fuss-free dinner option that saves you time on cooking and clean-up. A two for one.

If you're a chicken lover, chances are you're familar with the breast vs. thigh debacle. What's better? What's better for you? And most importantly, which should you cook for dinner? Although chicken thighs are fattier than the breast, they're loaded with flavor. The layer of skin that coats the dark meat allows the chicken to retain all of its moisture during the cooking process. And -- let's be honest -- dark meat just takes the cake when it comes to the winningest flavor.