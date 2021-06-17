Recipe of the Day: Sesame Noodles With Spicy Peanut Sauce.

When you make the sauce, you’ll find it takes less than 20 minutes. Just chop 10 cloves of garlic (a mini food processor makes this a snap!), and add in the peanut butter, soy sauce, sugar, chili oil and rice wine. This recipe calls for all-natural peanut butter, but honestly, any ol’ pantry staple PB will work just fine.

After making the sauce (and ideally letting it sit in the fridge for a few hours), it’s time to make those sesame noodles! This recipe is uber simple — just cook spaghetti according to package directions, run the cooked pasta under cold water to cool them down and then toss them in sesame oil for tons of sesame flavor. If you want to play around with this recipe, Asian noodles like soba, udon, soba and rice noodles all work phenomenally.

Bring it all together by tossing your cooked noodles with the peanut sauce, and top them with sliced scallions and more toasted sesame seeds. You can totally eat this noodle dish as-is or serve it alongside grilled chicken recipes that are far from boring.