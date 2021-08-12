Recipe of the Day: Roasted Garden Salsa

This recipe is a good base, but you don't have to stop there. If you prefer salsa with more complexity, don’t be afraid to toss in chopped red onion, roasted garlic or a splash of lime juice. You can also give your salsa a hint of sweetness by adding sugar or amp up the heat by using hotter peppers from your garden, like serranos, habaneros or scotch bonnets. The list of ingredients you can combine with this recipe is endless. As long as you enjoy the taste of it, that’s all that matters. Don’t forget to also make amazing guacamole and more of the best salsa and dips recipes for summer.