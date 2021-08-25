Recipe of the Day: Ratatouille

One stroll through a mid-August farmers market and you’ll find piles of peppers, overflowing milk crates of summer squash and flats of tomatoes that seem to be every color of the rainbow. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the season’s bounty, but if you take just a moment to think, it’s equally easy to get incredibly inspired. There are plenty of recipes you can make with tomatoes and different ways you can stuff peppers or whip up eggplant, but there’s one uber-fresh recipe that makes the best use of all of these bright, fresh and deeply flavorful seasonal ingredients: ratatouille.