Recipe of the Day: Rainbow Layer Cake

It's Pride month, which means it's time for the LGBTQ+ community to live their truth out loud and proud. Of course, it also means it's the month for all rainbow everything, including your desserts. Make this beautiful rainbow layer cake that is perfect to bring to any party in June. On the outside, this cake is all plain Jane, but once you cut into it, it reveals a super bright surprise. This recipe may seem intimidating at first, but the actual technique for dyeing the layers couldn't be simpler.

If you’re not comfortable with making your cakes from scratch, don’t sweat it because this recipe calls for you to use boxed cake mix. Preheat your oven and spray your cake pans with a non-stick baking spray. In a large bowl, blend your cake mix, eggs, water, oil and vanilla, and then divide the batter evenly into six bowls.