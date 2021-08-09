Recipe of the Day: Quinoa and Lentil Stuffed Peppers

Do you have a busy week and no time to think about what to make for dinner tonight? No worries, we got your back with a simple, healthy vegetarian take on a weeknight staple. This stuffed peppers recipe swaps out ground beef for heart-healthy quinoa and lentils, turning a childhood dinner upside down.

This recipe is perfect for those who are trying to go meatless or stick to a Mediterranean diet, and it's a great use for summertime bell peppers fresh from your very own garden or the farmers market. This recipe makes six whole stuffed bell peppers, which makes it perfect for family weeknight dinners (plus a leftover pepper or two for lunch the next day)!

You can use whatever color of bell pepper you happen to have on hand or prefer, whether it's the slightly bitter, crisp green pepper or a sweet red, orange or yellow pepper.