Recipe of the Day: Pozole Verde.

Directions

For the green sauce:

Step 1: Pull off the husks of 10 tomatillos and give them a good rinse. De-stemming these is optional.

Step 2: Add the tomatillos to a roasting pan along with 2 rinsed poblanos and roast them in the oven at 400F. Flip the poblanos over after 15-20 minutes. The poblanos will need about 30 minutes total to fully roast.

Step 3: Remove the poblanos from the oven and let them cool down for a few minutes.

Step 4: Pull off and discard as much of the poblano skin as you can. De-stem and de-seed.

Step 5: Add the following green sauce ingredients to a blender: 2 peeled onions, 2 de-stemmed and rinsed jalapenos, 4 peeled garlic cloves, and 1/2 bunch of rinsed cilantro.

Step 6: Add the poblanos and tomatillos to the blender and combine well with the other ingredients.

Step 7: Add a dollop of oil to a saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat. Pour in the green sauce from the blender and cook for a few minutes.

Step 8: Drain and rinse 56 ounces of hominy. (If you want a soupier version, use just 28 ounces.) Add the hominy to the green sauce.