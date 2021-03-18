Recipe of the Day: Potato Tornado

Step 2: Watch the video above as a guide to the following directions. Cut the ends off a potato to create even surfaces. Insert a wooden skewer into the bottom of the potato and push it all the way through to the other side. Using the skewer as a guide, cut the potato with a sharp knife and slowly rotate it. You'll create a thin spiral down the entire potato. Using your fingers, gently fan out the potatoes so there are gaps between spirals. Repeat with 2 more potatoes. Set skewered potatoes in a baking dish with skewers suspending the potatoes without touching the bottom of the pan.