Recipe of the Day: Potato Skins

When your favorite team doesn't make it to the Super Bowl, we all know who the real MVP is: food. No game day watch party would be complete without a spread of marvelous dips, crispy chicken wings and a big plate of nachos. But one starter dish that deserves more hype is potato skins. The butter coated app is baked until golden brown and loaded with bacon bits, cheddar cheese and sour cream. Are you drooling yet?

Often relegated to chain restaurants and holiday dinners, loaded potato skins might be overlooked when it comes to football season, but the finger food is no scrub. Although it's a bit more time consuming than making mashed potatoes, the crispy exterior of the skin and the cheesy center make it an ideal comfort food. Not to mention you can use the potato skins for dipping in sour cream, hot sauce and even ranch dressing.