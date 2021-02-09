Recipe of the Day: Pizza Pinwheels.

When you get a true hankering for pizza who wants to go through the struggle of picking among the best pizzerias in America and wait the agonizing 30 to 40 minutes for it to be delivered? No one. Especially when visions of cheese and pepperoni sitting atop crispy crust dance in your head. When the need for pizza is too real but you don't want to make the dough from scratch and wait for it to rise, opt for easy pizza pinwheels instead.