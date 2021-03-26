Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

This peanut butter chocolate egg recipe doesn’t require an egg-shaped candy mold, but it does require a little bit of know-how. First of all, after mixing together the peanut butter and confectioners’ sugar, put it in the fridge for at least two hours but ideally overnight or up to one day.

The egg-shaping process works much better when working with chilled ingredients, so it’s also important to work quickly when shaping the eggs. If you have one, an oval-shaped cookie cutter could help to speed along this process, but we used our hands to shape them and found that worked well too.

A tip: Get your egg close to the desired shape, put it on the wax paper and then smooth it out with your fingers. Freeze when done shaping the eggs.

For dipping, it’s also important to work with rock-hard peanut butter eggs. Take them out of the freezer about 10 at a time to dip.

You can then drizzle them with melted peanut butter wafers, dyed white chocolate wafers for some Easter flare or decorate them with sprinkles or sugar decorations. Have fun with it and do what you see fit!