Recipe of the Day: Lobster Roll

The technique for making a lobster roll is actually really easy. The first thing you need to do is make a simple dressing out of mayonnaise, celery, onion and lemon juice. Then, fold in your cooked lobster meat -- lobster rolls are actually a great way to use up leftover grilled lobster tails, so if you spot a sale in the seafood aisle, pick up an extra tail or two. If you aren't sure how to cook this crustacean, here's the best way to cook lobster tails.

For you visual learners, check out our video on The Daily Meal's YouTube channel showing how to cook lobster tails and use them to make lobster rolls:

Season your lobster salad with some salt; a few shakes of Old Bay seasoning won’t hurt either.

Like all great sandwiches, what takes a lobster roll to the next level is the bread. Don’t just use your grocery store brand hot dog bun, splurge for a quality split-top bun. Trust us, you want this bread to be good. After you acquire your bread, melt butter in a skillet until it starts to foam, then open up the buns and toast them until they're golden brown.