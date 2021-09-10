Recipe of the Day: Loaded Potato Soup

To make this soup, first cook bacon and render its fat in a heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven. Then use all that scrumptious bacon fat to cook aromatics like garlic, celery and onion. Next, season everything generously with cayenne, garlic powder, salt and pepper before adding in the potatoes, cream and milk and let everything simmer together to maximize flavor. If you want, play around with the seasonings and customize this soup to your palate. Dried oregano, thyme or parsley could also be delicious and hearty additions.

Add more creamy goodness with cheese and sour cream, then blend everything together with an immersion blender, top with that bacon you cooked earlier, scallions, more cheese and maybe even a little more sour cream. After all, this is comfort food — go wild with the toppings.