Recipe of the Day: Lemon Garlic Grilled Portobellos With Burrata and Tomatoes

Once your grill is ready, grill the mushroom stems and the onion slices over direct heat until they are golden and tender. Heat the mushroom caps and tomato slices on the cooler side of the grill for two minutes before brushing them with the oil mixture again, and cook the 'shrooms until they are golden. Create a filling using the grilled mushroom stems, onions and remaining oil mixture. Fill the grilled mushroom caps and top it off with burrata cheese and tomato slices.

If you’re looking for a substitute for the burrata cheese, trade it out for ricotta, goat cheese, mozzarella or even a non-dairy cheese to make it vegan. Add some fresh basil and chives for more flavor. Serve this up with a delicious summery salad on the side.