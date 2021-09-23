Recipe of the Day: Lasagna for Busy Weeknights.

Lasagna is a meal fit for any season, it's comforting, hearty and is one of the best dishes for meal prep. This recipe for easy homemade lasagna has all of the key components of grandma's cooking: it's made from scratch, generously seasoned and can feed the whole family.

What sets this lasagna recipe apart from the rest is three different kinds of cheese in addition to supremely seasoned ground beef, which will give even the best Italian restaurants in the country some competition.

Layers of Mozzarella cheese, cottage cheese and Parmesan cheese are spread between rows of lasagna pasta, which is cooked to al dente and cooled in cold water.

After assembling your dish, bake it for about 45 minutes, or until it's bubbly. If you don't finish all of it in one sitting, save it for later. After all, lasagna is one of the best comfort foods to make ahead and freeze for a weeknight.

Recipe courtesy of Karrie Truman, Happy Money Saver

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

15 ounces spaghetti sauce

1 pint cottage cheese

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons dried parsley

10 ounces lasagna pasta (cooked to al dente and cooled in cold water)

12 ounces shredded Mozzarella cheese (about 1 ½ cups)

Directions:

Step 1: Combine 11 poundground beef, 1 chopped onion, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder. Cook under med-high until browned and tender. Drain and put back into skillet. Add 15 ounces spaghetti sauce and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 2: In a separate bowl, combine 1 pint cottage cheese, 1 cup Parmesan cheese and 2 tablespoons dried parsley. Mix well.

Step 3: Layer lasagna according to directions below, then cover and bake at 350F in the oven for 40-45 minutes or until bubbly all over. Let stand 10 minutes. Enjoy!

For layering the lasagna:

Step 1: First, add a small amount of spaghetti sauce mix to the bottom of your 9x13 pan.

Step 2: Layer a single row of noodles, then layer 1/3 of sauce, following a layer of 1/3 mozzarella cheese and a layer of 1/3 cottage cheese mixture.

Step 3: Repeat until you run out of ingrendients, making sure to layer 1/3 of mozzarella cheese last so it bakes really nicely.

