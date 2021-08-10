Recipe of the Day: Jerk Shrimp Burgers

We’re going to let you in on a little secret: burgers don’t need to be made out of ground meat. It’s true! Of course, we’re all familiar with beef burgers and turkey burgers, but you can really form a patty out of anything and grill it. If you’re at that point in the summer where you’re really feeling seafood instead of your land-dwelling proteins but still want a burger, these super spicy yet satisfying jerk shrimp burgers will be the surprise hit of the summer.