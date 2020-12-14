Recipe of the Day: Hungarian Nut Roll.

Some of the best holiday desserts aren't very aesthetically pleasing. There's always a few astray apples in apple pie, and who could forget how challenging it is to decorate sugar cookies? Luckily, there is one treat your holiday spread has been missing: Hungarian nut roll. Not only is the confection delicious, but it's also beautiful.

Because of its flavor and impressive look, Hungarian nut rolls are perfect for holidays, weddings and more. But the nut filling is so tasty that you'll want the treat year-round. The delicate swirl of yeast dough and sugary filling can be made with common pantry staples like milk, salt, sugar and butter.