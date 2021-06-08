Recipe of the Day: How to Make Coleslaw.

Growing up, coleslaw seemed like a mystery. What's so special about a tiny cup filled with shredded vegetables and mayonnaise? But now, it seems impossible to imagine a grilled burger or pulled pork sandwich without a side of coleslaw. But there are plenty of ways you can make coleslaw beyond the regular cabbage and mayo combo.

Take, for instance, this tricolor slaw. The base for this recipe consists of a blend of green cabbage, red cabbage and carrots that give the slaw a vibrant, dynamic appearance beyond pale shades of white and light green. To accomplish its classic creamy texture, the tri-colored slaw uses mayonnaise, but a splash of apple cider vinegar adds some much-needed acidity and a touch of brightness. Another thing that sets this coleslaw apart is the use of paprika, which has a complex flavor palate that ranges from smoky to bitter. While this recipe certainly takes things up a notch, there are plenty of other ways you can get creative when making coleslaw.

Go beyond cabbage