Recipe of the Day: How to Make Chicken Wings in the Oven

Making chicken wings at home is integral for a great Super Bowl Sunday. But, the process can turn your kitchen into a total disaster zone, which is less than ideal. But there is one way to avoid the mess of dredging your poultry in flour, pouring a gallon of oil into a Dutch oven, and hoping for the best. You can still achieve wings with that desirable crispy skin and moist meat with perhaps the easiest cooking technique known to man: putting them in the oven.

Really, it’s just that simple.

This technique doesn’t really even involve a bunch of fancy ingredients or going through the day-long process of brining. Though you could certainly give your wings an extra crunch with the addition of breadcrumbs, all you really need to do to achieve a nice crispiness is to pat your chicken’s skin super dry with a paper towel. This removes excess moisture from the meat, and the chicken won’t steam while it cooks.