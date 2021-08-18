Recipe of the Day: How to Make a Pumpkin Spice Latte at Home

It may still feel like we’re in the middle of summer, with temperatures in the 80s, tomatoes at a peak level of ripeness and kids just starting to head back to school. But, nope. It’s not summer anymore. At least in the world of coffee, it’s pumpkin spice season, baby!

Today (Aug. 18), Dunkin’ officially launched its fall menu, with pumpkin-flavored doughnuts, muffins and, of course, pumpkin spice lattes and a pumpkin cold brew and pumpkin-flavored syrup that can be added to other coffee drinks. Starbucks, Tim Horton’s and other coffee chains are surely going to follow suit in the coming weeks.

But, you don’t have to leave the comfort of your own home to enjoy a squash-tastic pumpkin-flavored coffee enhanced with all of the warming nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger and clove flavors of pumpkin pie spice. Nope, you can make your very own PSL at home! Here’s how.