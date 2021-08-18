Recipe of the Day: How to Make a Pumpkin Spice Latte at Home

It may still feel like we’re in the middle of summer, with temperatures in the 80s, tomatoes at a peak level of ripeness and kids just starting to head back to school. But, nope. It’s not summer anymore. At least in the world of coffee, it’s pumpkin spice season, baby!
Today (Aug. 18), Dunkin’ officially launched its fall menu, with pumpkin-flavored doughnuts, muffins and, of course, pumpkin spice lattes and a pumpkin cold brew and pumpkin-flavored syrup that can be added to other coffee drinks. Starbucks, Tim Horton’s and other coffee chains are surely going to follow suit in the coming weeks.
But, you don’t have to leave the comfort of your own home to enjoy a squash-tastic pumpkin-flavored coffee enhanced with all of the warming nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger and clove flavors of pumpkin pie spice. Nope, you can make your very own PSL at home! Here’s how.
Start off by making your own pumpkin pie-flavored syrup, which will keep in your fridge for about two weeks. It’s actually a pretty easy riff on simple syrup. Just combine equal parts water and sugar and let that summer. Then, add the same amount of pumpkin puree in a saucepan and add a healthy scoop of pumpkin pie spice. Allow the syrup to cool and store away for another day.
To make the latte, you don’t need any fancy machinery, just a simple saucepan. Combine the milk or nondairy milk of your choice, the pumpkin pie syrup, brown sugar, vanilla and more pumpkin spice for the base. Then, add this to a cup of strongly-brewed coffee or a shot or two of espresso and have some supremely happy sips!
Whether or not you want to admit it, fall is right around the corner. If you’re feeling the autumnal spirit, keep it going with more pumpkin recipes that go beyond pie.
For the Pumpkin Pie Syrup:
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cup sugar
1 1/2 cup water
1 1/2 cup canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
1 to 2 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
Directions:
Step 1: In 2-quart saucepan, stir together 1 1/2 cups sugar and 1 1/2 cups water. Cook until sugar is dissolved (do not boil).
Step 2: Beat in 1 1/2 cups canned pumpkin and 1-2 tablespoons pumpkin pie spice with whisk. Cook (do not boil) 5 minutes longer.
Step 3: Remove from heat. Cool at least 30 minutes. Pour syrup into bottle, jar or storage container. Store in refrigerator for up to two weeks.
For the Pumpkin Spice Latte:Ingredients:
2 cups milk
1 to 2 tablespoon pumpkin pie syrup (recipe below)
1 to 2 tablespoon brown sugar
1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, plus more to garnish
1 to 2 shots espresso, or ½ cup of strong black coffee
Whipped cream, to garnish
Directions:
Step 1: In a saucepan, whisk together 2 cups milk, 1-2 tablespoons pumpkin pie syrup, and 1-2 tablespoons brown sugar and cook on medium heat, stirring, until steaming. Remove from heat, stir in 1 tablespoon vanilla and 1 teaspoon pumpkin spice, and whisk well until slightly frothy. You can use a blender if you prefer.
Step 2: Add mixture to a mug and top with 1/2 cup coffee. Garnish with whipped cream and sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.